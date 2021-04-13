Erika Girardi Addresses Tom Divorce in ‘RHOBH’ Season 11 Trailer





“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has released the first trailer for its upcoming season 11. Released on Monday, April 12, the promo features cast member Erika Girardi addressing her headline-making divorce battle with estranged husband Tom Girardi.

It opens with the ladies playing a game of “two truths and one lie.” Later, when they have dinner together in the next scene, Erika appears to get candid about her marital woe, saying that she “did not see it ending this way.”

Of her 81-year-old husband, the 49-year-old Bravo personality says, “I was going to hold that man’s hand until he died.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Erika is seen discussing the lawsuit claiming that she and Tom embezzled money. “Did you have a heads up? Is that why you got divorced?” Garcelle Beauvais asks as they take a break from hiking. To that, Erika responds, “No I did not.”

Later, the entire “RHOBH” cast members confront Erika over the matter. When asked if she knew about Tom’s alleged crimes, Erika tells the ladies that only Tom “knows the answer.” She also insists to Sutton Stracke that she’s “not a liar,” adding that Sutton has a “lot of f***ing nerve.”

In addition to Erika’s divorce battle, the new promo sees the ladies doing their usual shopping as they strut their stuff in fabulous outfits. The new season will also feature some fun-filled group outings with new friend Kathy Hilton being introduced in one scene.

That is not all. The trailer hints that newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff is having a heated argument with Sutton. “You’re an inappropriate awkward person because you’re jealous. Period,” Crystal tells Sutton in front of other ladies. That prompts Sutton to get up and storm off before firing back, “F**k you, Crystal. I’m jealous of what? Your ugly leather pants?”

The two continue butting heads when Crystal questions whether Sutton doesn’t “see color.” Insulted, Sutton responds, “Are you serious with me right now?”





“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is set to return with season 11 on May 19 at 8 P.M. on Bravo.