EOS Jumps 20% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



EOS Jumps 20% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $7.7670 by 20:29 (00:29 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 20.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since January 14, 2020.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $7.3015B, or 0.33% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $7.3814 to $7.7670 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 15.05%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.9513B or 2.03% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5.8100 to $7.7670 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 66.20% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $63,303.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.74% on the day.

was trading at $2,291.93 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.17%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,181.5021B or 53.83% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $264.7642B or 12.06% of the total cryptocurrency market value.