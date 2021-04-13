EOS Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $7.3036 by 08:33 (12:33 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 10.41% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 13.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $6.8993B, or 0.32% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $6.4208 to $7.3036 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 5.71%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.6766B or 1.62% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5.7364 to $7.3037 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 68.22% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $63,023.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.30% on the day.

was trading at $2,221.95 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.12%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,177.8277B or 54.55% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $256.6878B or 11.89% of the total cryptocurrency market value.