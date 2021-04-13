EOS Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

EOS Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence

Investing.com – was trading at $7.3036 by 08:33 (12:33 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 10.41% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 13.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $6.8993B, or 0.32% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $6.4208 to $7.3036 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 5.71%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.6766B or 1.62% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5.7364 to $7.3037 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 68.22% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $63,023.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.30% on the day.

was trading at $2,221.95 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.12%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,177.8277B or 54.55% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $256.6878B or 11.89% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR