Emergency dispatcher arrested after refusing to return $1.6m in mistakenly transferred money

A US emergency dispatcher has been arrested after refusing to return more than a million dollars mistakenly transferred into her account.

Kelyn Spadoni is now in the custody of the Sheriff’s Office that used to employ her. (Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Brokerage firm Charles Schwab & Co. mistakenly put $1.6 million (US$1.2 million) into Kelyn Spadoni’s bank account in February, the New Orleans Advocate reports.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ms Spadoni immediately transferred the money into another account, then bought a new car and house.

“It’s not her money,” Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Rivarde said.

“Even if it was put in there by mistake. It was an accounting error.

“If someone accidentally puts an extra zero on a utility payment, they would want that money returned or credited to them. This is no different.”

The 33-year-old has been charged with theft valued over US$25,000, bank fraud and illegal transmission of monetary funds.

She is also being sued in federal court by Charles Schwab & Co.

The lawsuit states the firm tried to transfer $108.62 into her account on February 23, but mistakenly sent over $1.6 million.

When they sent a reclaim request to her bank the next day, they received a CASH NOT AVAILABLE notification.

The financial firm Charles Schwab is now suing to get their money back. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)

When they tried to reach her over the next few weeks, Ms Spadoni allegedly did not answer her phone or reply to text messages and emails.

Instead she bought a house and a brand new Hyundai Genesis.

“By her conduct, Spadoni has made it clear she does not intend to return the mistakenly transferred funds to Schwab,” the lawsuit reads.

Before being sacked, she had worked at the Sheriff’s Office 911 emergency dispatch centre for four years.

