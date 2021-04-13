Dollar slips to three-week low as inflation fears seen baked in for now

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar fell to multi-week

lows against the euro and the yen on Wednesday, after an uptick

in a U.S. consumer price gauge did not spark wider fears about

accelerating inflation and the Federal Reserve’s tapering,

pushing down U.S. bond yields.

The dollar ticked down 0.2% to 108.80 yen, touching

its lowest level in three weeks, down about 2 percent from a

one-year peak hit at the end of last month.

The euro popped up 0.1% to $1.1960, hitting its

highest level since mid-March, as it extended a rally from a

five-month low of $1.1704 set on March 31.

Against the Swiss franc, the U.S. currency slipped to 0.9201

franc, near its lowest levels in six weeks.

While the dollar was stuck near its familiar ranges against

most other currencies, the dollar’s index against a basket of

six major units fell to as low as 91.724, its lowest

since March 22.

The greenback’s fall came as U.S. bond yields dipped, thus

reducing the currency’s yield attraction, as solid demand for a

30-year bond auction trumped rises in consumer inflation.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield dipped to 1.620%

, also its lowest levels since late March.

The U.S. consumer price index jumped 0.6% in March versus

the previous month, the largest gain since August 2012, and rose