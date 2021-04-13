Dollar drops to three-week lows after inflation data

NEW YORK — The U.S. dollar fell to

three-week lows on Tuesday after data showed inflation making

strong gains in March, though the rise was not expected to alter

the Federal Reserve’s commitment to keeping interest rates at

rock-bottom levels for years to come.

The consumer price index jumped 0.6% last month, the largest

gain since August 2012, after rising 0.4% in February, the Labor

Department said on Tuesday. Excluding the volatile food and

energy components, the CPI rose 0.3%. The so-called core CPI

nudged up 0.1% in February.

The dollar briefly spiked on the data, before reversing

course and dipping to three-week lows.

“It keeps unchanged the outlook of the Fed to stay the low

rate course over the foreseeable future,” said Joe Manimbo,

senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in

Washington. “We’re likely to see inflation move higher, before

it eventually moves lower. So far the economy is sticking to the

Fed’s script.”

Inflation is expected to show extra bullish comparisons to

last year in the coming months due to a drop in price pressures

in 2020 when businesses closed due to the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. central bank has said it will look through

temporary increases in inflation, and analysts expect it will

allow inflation to run hotter than previously expected before

raising rates.

Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said on

Tuesday it is unlikely that inflation will run out of control

this year.

The next major U.S. economic release will be retail sales

data for March on Thursday.

The dollar index fell as low as 91.85, the lowest

level since March 23.

The greenback also fell to session lows as Treasury yields

fell, following a strong 30-year bond auction, the final sale of

coupon-bearing supply this week.

The euro gained 0.28% to $1.1945. The greenback

fell 0.30% to 109.10 Japanese yen.

The British pound was little changed on the day at

$1.3748 after the Bank of England said its chief economist would

leave the central bank later this year.

The Australian dollar, which is a proxy for global

risk appetite, gained 0.29% to $0.7643.

The New Zealand dollar gained 0.34% to $0.7051. The

country’s central bank is expected on Wednesday to leave

interest rates and its quantitative easing program unchanged.

The Russian rouble extended gains in late trade on Tuesday

after reports that U.S. President Joe Biden had a phone

conversation with his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the market

kept a close watch on geopolitical tensions between Moscow and

the West.

Bitcoin hit a record $63,769, extending its 2021

rally to new heights a day before the listing of shares in

crytpocurrency platform Coinbase in the United States.

Currency bid prices at 3:25PM (1925 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 91.8580 92.0910 -0.25% 2.086% +92.3400 +91.8450

Euro/Dollar $1.1945 $1.1912 +0.28% -2.23% +$1.1949 +$1.1878

Dollar/Yen 109.0950 109.4250 -0.30% +5.63% +109.7450 +109.0950

Euro/Yen 130.32 130.26 +0.05% +2.68% +130.4900 +129.8100

Dollar/Swiss 0.9206 0.9222 -0.18% +4.05% +0.9259 +0.9205

Sterling/Dollar $1.3748 $1.3747 +0.02% +0.64% +$1.3768 +$1.3697

Dollar/Canadian 1.2535 1.2564 -0.25% -1.58% +1.2628 +1.2530

Aussie/Dollar $0.7643 $0.7623 +0.29% -0.62% +$0.7645 +$0.7585

Euro/Swiss 1.0997 1.0986 +0.10% +1.76% +1.1013 +1.0985

Euro/Sterling 0.8686 0.8669 +0.20% -2.81% +0.8712 +0.8641

NZ $0.7051 $0.7028 +0.34% -1.80% +$0.7054 +$0.7005

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.4760 8.4800 -0.01% -1.26% +8.5660 +8.4790

Euro/Norway 10.1253 10.1037 +0.21% -3.26% +10.1855 +10.0976

Dollar/Sweden 8.5136 8.5606 -0.36% +3.86% +8.5964 +8.5139

Euro/Sweden 10.1687 10.2050 -0.36% +0.92% +10.2188 +10.1698

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Paul Simao and

Jonathan Oatis)

