Dollar drops to three-week lows after inflation data

Article content
NEW YORK — The U.S. dollar fell to
three-week lows on Tuesday after data showed inflation making
strong gains in March, though the rise was not expected to alter
the Federal Reserve’s commitment to keeping interest rates at
rock-bottom levels for years to come.
The consumer price index jumped 0.6% last month, the largest
gain since August 2012, after rising 0.4% in February, the Labor
Department said on Tuesday. Excluding the volatile food and
energy components, the CPI rose 0.3%. The so-called core CPI
nudged up 0.1% in February.
The dollar briefly spiked on the data, before reversing
course and dipping to three-week lows.
“It keeps unchanged the outlook of the Fed to stay the low
rate course over the foreseeable future,” said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington. “We’re likely to see inflation move higher, before
it eventually moves lower. So far the economy is sticking to the
Fed’s script.”
Inflation is expected to show extra bullish comparisons to
last year in the coming months due to a drop in price pressures
in 2020 when businesses closed due to the spread of COVID-19.
The U.S. central bank has said it will look through
temporary increases in inflation, and analysts expect it will
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
allow inflation to run hotter than previously expected before
raising rates.
Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said on
Tuesday it is unlikely that inflation will run out of control
this year.
The next major U.S. economic release will be retail sales
data for March on Thursday.
The dollar index fell as low as 91.85, the lowest
level since March 23.
The greenback also fell to session lows as Treasury yields
fell, following a strong 30-year bond auction, the final sale of
coupon-bearing supply this week.
The euro gained 0.28% to $1.1945. The greenback
fell 0.30% to 109.10 Japanese yen.
The British pound was little changed on the day at
$1.3748 after the Bank of England said its chief economist would
leave the central bank later this year.
The Australian dollar, which is a proxy for global
risk appetite, gained 0.29% to $0.7643.
The New Zealand dollar gained 0.34% to $0.7051. The
country’s central bank is expected on Wednesday to leave
interest rates and its quantitative easing program unchanged.
The Russian rouble extended gains in late trade on Tuesday
after reports that U.S. President Joe Biden had a phone
conversation with his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the market
kept a close watch on geopolitical tensions between Moscow and
the West.
Bitcoin hit a record $63,769, extending its 2021
rally to new heights a day before the listing of shares in
crytpocurrency platform Coinbase in the United States.
========================================================
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Currency bid prices at 3:25PM (1925 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 91.8580 92.0910 -0.25% 2.086% +92.3400 +91.8450
Euro/Dollar $1.1945 $1.1912 +0.28% -2.23% +$1.1949 +$1.1878
Dollar/Yen 109.0950 109.4250 -0.30% +5.63% +109.7450 +109.0950
Euro/Yen 130.32 130.26 +0.05% +2.68% +130.4900 +129.8100
Dollar/Swiss 0.9206 0.9222 -0.18% +4.05% +0.9259 +0.9205
Sterling/Dollar $1.3748 $1.3747 +0.02% +0.64% +$1.3768 +$1.3697
Dollar/Canadian 1.2535 1.2564 -0.25% -1.58% +1.2628 +1.2530
Aussie/Dollar $0.7643 $0.7623 +0.29% -0.62% +$0.7645 +$0.7585
Euro/Swiss 1.0997 1.0986 +0.10% +1.76% +1.1013 +1.0985
Euro/Sterling 0.8686 0.8669 +0.20% -2.81% +0.8712 +0.8641
NZ $0.7051 $0.7028 +0.34% -1.80% +$0.7054 +$0.7005
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.4760 8.4800 -0.01% -1.26% +8.5660 +8.4790
Euro/Norway 10.1253 10.1037 +0.21% -3.26% +10.1855 +10.0976
Dollar/Sweden 8.5136 8.5606 -0.36% +3.86% +8.5964 +8.5139
Euro/Sweden 10.1687 10.2050 -0.36% +0.92% +10.2188 +10.1698
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Paul Simao and
Jonathan Oatis)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.