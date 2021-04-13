Dollar drops to three-week lows after inflation data

Article content

NEW YORK — The U.S. dollar fell to

three-week lows on Tuesday after data showed inflation making

strong gains in March, though the rise was not expected to alter

the Federal Reserve’s commitment to keeping interest rates at

rock-bottom levels for years to come.

The consumer price index jumped 0.6% last month, the largest

gain since August 2012, after rising 0.4% in February, the Labor

Department said on Tuesday. Excluding the volatile food and

energy components, the CPI rose 0.3%. The so-called core CPI

nudged up 0.1% in February.

The dollar briefly spiked on the data, before reversing

course and dipping to three-week lows.

“It keeps unchanged the outlook of the Fed to stay the low

rate course over the foreseeable future,” said Joe Manimbo,

senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in

Washington. “We’re likely to see inflation move higher, before

it eventually moves lower. So far the economy is sticking to the

Fed’s script.”

Inflation is expected to show extra bullish comparisons to

last year in the coming months due to a drop in price pressures

in 2020 when businesses closed due to the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. central bank has said it will look through

temporary increases in inflation, and analysts expect it will