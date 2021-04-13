Dogecoin (DOGE) hits a new ATH as Bitcoin bulls try to flip $63K to support By Cointelegraph

Dogecoin (DOGE) hits a new ATH as Bitcoin bulls try to flip $63K to support
The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) experienced a strong 36% rally on April 13 and established a new all-time high at $0.0961. While the exact reason for the rally is unknown, the crypto market’s most popular meme coin now finds itself on the shortlist of cryptocurrencies being considered as a payment option in today’s post-pandemic business reopenings.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView shows that DOGE rose 36% from a low of $0.07 in the early hours on April 13 to an intraday high of $0.0961 on $5.4 billion of trading volume.
