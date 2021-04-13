DMX’s Fiancee Desiree Lindstrom Memorizes Late Rap Icon With New Large Tattoo

Instagram

While Desiree chooses to keep her late fiance’s memory alive with a permanent ink, fellow rapper Snoop Dogg says in an interview that God has chosen His angel to come back home with him.

People have different ways in mourning the death of DMX. Just days after the rap icon lost his life following a heart attack, his fiancee Desiree Lindstrom decided to keep his legacy alive by permanently etching a big tattoo on her forearm.

The mother of DMX’s 15th child inked a section of her arm above her wrist with the word “Dog Love” and a large “X” underneath. A source told TMZ that the symbol is very personal for her, and the phrase was used to be said by the “Who We Be” rapper. Other than that, she was said to believe that dog love is unconditional.

Desiree got her tribute ink done by Black Ink Crew artist Krystal Kills. The tattoo artist also shared the masterpiece on Instagram. “I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened. Your light was unmatchable. @desi123love I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered,” she wrote.

The tattoo illustrator further continued, “I’m glad I got to witness it. The world lost an icon but also a great father. Praying for your family. REST IN POWER DMX.” She added her own tribute by writing, “Thanks for inspiring us, and giving Yonkers a voice. You moved the world and left your mark. The city misses you. #doglove #dmx #ripdmx #ruffryders.”

DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, passed away at his home on Friday morning, April 9. Days before his death, the “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” rapper was being hospitalized in the intensive care unit after suffering a heart attack over a reported overdose.

In the wake of DMX’s passing, fellow rapper Snoop Dogg also paid tribute. In an interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush, he praised the late rapper as saying “And that leads me to believe that’s why God chose His angel to come back home with him. He did his time out here. He did what he was supposed to do. He influenced, he inspired and he represented. So, DMX, his soul will live on and his music will live on, as well. We thank you, brother, for what you brought to us.”