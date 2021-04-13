dHEDGE launches tokenized index tracking its top 10-ranked traders By Cointelegraph

Decentralized fund management platform dHEDGE has launched a tokenized index that tracks its top-ranked traders.

An ERC-20 token will also be issued for the index on automated market maker DEXes in futur.