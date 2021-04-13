Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.08% By Investing.com



Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 1.08%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 1.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which rose 3.14% or 16.2 points to trade at 532.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Ambu A/S (CSE:) added 2.37% or 7.3 points to end at 315.5 and Genmab (CSE:) was up 2.19% or 46.0 points to 2148.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Orsted A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.15% or 12.00 points to trade at 1034.00 at the close. Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) declined 0.85% or 1.1 points to end at 122.0 and Tryg A/S (CSE:) was down 0.80% or 1.2 points to 149.1.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 77 to 63 and 19 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 1.12% or 0.67 to $60.37 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 1.09% or 0.69 to hit $63.97 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.66% or 11.35 to trade at $1744.05 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.15% to 6.2338, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4374.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.19% at 91.968.