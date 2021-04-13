Demi Lovato Revealed When She Feels The Most Beautiful

“That’s just when I feel the most like myself.”
During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the singer revealed when she feels particularly good about herself.
“I think I feel the most beautiful when I have a bare face, even in my sweatpants, just hanging out with my friends,” she said. “I don’t know, that’s just when I feel the most like myself. [Just] clean and comfy.”
Lovato, who recently released her new album Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, has sometimes gone makeup-free on Instagram to prove that true beauty isn’t all about glitz and glam.
“I haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss,” she wrote on Instagram in February. “But I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hairpieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all.”
“This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time,” Lovato continued while baring her natural face for all to see. “Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. 🖤 #ILoveMe.”
