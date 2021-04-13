DeFi tracker Step Finance raises $2M from Solana ecosystem investors By Cointelegraph

Step Finance, a Solana-native decentralized finance protocol, announced the completion of a private token sale for $2 million, which will help build and develop its platform.

The round, disclosed on Tuesday, saw participation from notable Solana backers including Alameda Research, the hedge fund known for launching and backing FTX and Serum. Other investors include Raydium, One Block, 3 Commas Capital, Solidity Ventures and some undisclosed individual investors within the Solana ecosystem.