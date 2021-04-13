David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Stripping Down for Playboy Magazine

WENN

Hayley Hasselhoff is taking off her clothes for the camera as she is announced to become the first plus-size model to grace the front page of European Playboy magazine.

David Hasselhoff‘s daughter is set to make history as the first plus-size model to pose nude for Playboy.

Hayley Hasselhoff will also appear on the cover of the Europe edition of the May (21) men’s magazine and the 28 year old insists her dad was supportive of his kid’s decision to bare all inside.

Hayley tells MailOnline, “My dad is very supportive in the choices I make for my own career. My mum and my dad are always very supportive in everything that I have done.”

The model, whose mum is David’s ex-wife Pamela Bach, shot the pictures in Paris, France during lockdown and reveals she had to wear her own lingerie because her team found it difficult to source items to fit her.

She admits she had to consider the offer to strip for Playboy at first, adding, “I was like, ‘Oh Playboy…’ and then I had a think and I was like, ‘Oh cool! I get to make this movement for curvy women during a global pandemic and let them know they have every right to celebrate their bodies.’ ”

“Looking at those images, I have to say there were definitely moments on set where I was apprehensive because it was my first time ever shooting something like this… but then that positive thought came back in and said, ‘Hold on a second, that’s the whole reason you’re here today.’ ”

“The day was fun but I look back at it more as empowering. I felt very empowered when I left set; I felt like I was grounded and had taken ownership of my body. Everybody there knew it was for a bigger purpose and being able to showcase that women can be desired and loved no matter what shape or size they are. If you’re a size two to somebody that’s a size 16 to 18, your body doesn’t have to be objectified if you celebrate it in such an artful way. I am very, very proud of the photos. I think they look gorgeous.”