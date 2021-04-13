Daniil Medvedev tests positive for COVID-19

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev won’t be competing in this week’s Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters as scheduled.

The ATP Tour announced on Tuesday that Medvedev tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the event that serves as a warmup for next month’s French Open. Tournament officials replaced him for the main draw and withdrew him from the doubles competition.

“It’s a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo,” Medvedev said for the official statement. “My focus is now on recovery and I look forward to getting back out on Tour as soon and as safely as possible.”

Per ESPN stats, Medvedev most recently played in the Miami Open, where he fell to Roberto Bautista Agut 4-6, 2-6 in the quarterfinal round.

As noted by the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), fans are not permitted to attend the Monte-Carlo tournament due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) announced that the French Open will not begin until May 30, at the earliest, due to new lockdown measures in the country. According to Stuart Fraser of The Australian, FFT president Gilles Moretton said earlier this month he feared the Grand Slam could be canceled if France remained under a strict lockdown through the end of May.