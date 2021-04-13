Crypto Exchange AAX Records HKD, SDG, and GBP as Top Currencies By CoinQuora



Crypto Exchange AAX Records HKD, SDG, and GBP as Top Currencies



AAX has recorded a total of more than $10 million of fiat currencies deposits.

The top three fiat currencies include HKD, SDG, and GBP.

The platform contains three diverse methods for fiat deposit.

AAX is a cryptocurrency trading platform that has recorded a total of more than $10 million worth of fiat currencies deposits in 10 days. Moreover, the exchange is marked as the top fiat deposited platform in April. However, the top three fiat currencies include Hong Kong Dollar (HKD), Singapore Dollar (SDG), and Great Britain Pound (GBP).

The platform follows three diverse methods of fiat deposit. These include peer-to-peer trading, fiat gateways, and also direct bank transfer. More so, fiat gateway partners support the fiat gateways. While the First Digital Trust supports the direct bank transfer.

AAX CEO Thor Chan said,

“While our peer-to-peer and Fast Buy platforms are effective in serving most retail traders, with First Digital Trust we’re also able to serve high net worth investors as well as traders that are looking for cross-currency arbitrage opportunities.”

Even more, many cryptocurrencies including (BTC) have gained their popularity among the investors, however reaching new ATH. More so, this platform will break the barriers of users to buy crypto in fiat and also can deposit their currencies.

AAX is a highly trusted crypto exchange platform that favors over 50 million users. Notably, the exchange is powered by London Stock Exchange’s LSEG Technology. For instance, the platform provides investors the same infrastructure as traditional trading firms.

In addition, the platform offers crypto futures contracts, more than 50 spot pairs, savings options, and top-level API connectivity. Also, supports over 20 fiat currencies. All in all, investors of all levels will find the platform works for all their needs.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

