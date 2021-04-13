Crypto Developments To Look Out For In April By DailyCoin



Crypto Developments To Look Out For In April



Cryptocurrency and blockchain upgrades are expected to be mind-blowing throughout 2021.

More updates on decentralized finance (DeFi) are at the fore of the expected developments.

Bitcoin’s mystery April may be here again.

Experts suggest that cryptocurrencies will hit a record high which would result in a higher market capitalization.

April is a month that comes with many possibilities in cryptocurrency. Coin holders, miners, and even government departments could experience the new wave of changes in the sector.

These advances are not coming out of the blue. A gradual build-up will lead to breathtaking developments in the coming months.

Bitcoin’s April Is Here Again

The world’s foremost and largest cryptocurrency is on the minds of experts and traders at this time of the year. Some industry players call it “Super April” for . Historically, April has been a great month for the cryptocurrency as it traditionally makes astronomical gains at the beginning of the second quarter of the year.

The slow pace in March is almost always followed by gains in April. Analysis has revealed that the cryptocurrency has made a 51% increase throughout April in the past decade.

According to Danny Scott, CEO of CoinCorner, the big price rises in April are no coincidence. April marks the end of the UK and US tax year, and this, according to Danny Scott, has influenced the boom. If history repeats itself this year, Bitcoin is set to trade at a record high of $79,500 by the end of the month. There’s no doubt that Bitcoin holders are looking forward to this price spike in April.

Bitcoin has only made losses twice in April since its inception. In 2014, the coin made a 6% loss, and in the following April, it recorded a 4% decrease in value. This April, Bitcoin is touted, as usual, to soar above its current levels.

On the Flipside

Experts also suggest that April may be a coincidence for Bitcoin or just a consequence of its traditionally poor runs in March.

The general opinion is that Bitcoin may underperform this April as we are already heading to the middle of the month and there hasn’t been any major price hike.

There may be a repeat of the “negative Aprils” – 2014 (-6%) and 2015 (-4%).

Decentralized Finance And Blockchain Developments

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is a term used to describe projects and applications in the public blockchain space which disrupt traditional finance systems.

DeFi has become established on the scene and is now more developed and used than ever. The new developments on most blockchains would lead to smart contracts being concluded without the need for a central intermediary.

Cardano’s Alonzo is an example of the new developments introduced by blockchain companies to help establish smart contracts between parties.

The features are being improved daily. Cardano’s recent announcement would mean that smart contracts can be executed by both expert programmers and non-programming users. April has seen a lot of blockchain technology companies set milestones for themselves regarding upgrades to their DeFi solutions.

