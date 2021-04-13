Crypto.com will provide liquidity to Finxflo in new partnership By Cointelegraph

Crypto.com will provide liquidity to Finxflo in new partnership
Cryptocurrency exchange platform and card issuer Crypto.com will be providing liquidity in a new partnership with Singapore-based hybrid liquidity aggregator Finxflo.
In an announcement on Tuesday, Crypto.com said it would be joining Finxflo as the firm’s first liquidity provider, reportedly allowing the exchange to increase its transaction volume and mitigate market volatility. In general, liquidity aggregators may allow crypto traders to take advantage of deeper liquidity pools and more advantageous price execution.
