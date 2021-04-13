Crude Oil Higher as OPEC Raises Oil Demand Forecast By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Crude oil prices strengthened Tuesday, on raised hopes of a global economic recovery following strong Chinese import data and a positive OPEC monthly report.
By 9:30 AM ET (1430 GMT), futures traded 1% higher at $60.28 a barrel, while the international benchmark contract rose 1.1% to $63.97.
U.S. Gasoline RBOB Futures were up 0.7% at $1.9832 a gallon.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries Tuesday raised its demand forecast by 190,000 barrels a day from its March estimate, expecting consumption to average 96.46 million barrels a day this year.
In its monthly market report, the organization saw global oil demand growing 5.95 million barrels a day in 2021, citing economic stimulus programs and a further easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures.
This marks an abrupt change, as only two weeks ago, OPEC cut its 2021 oil demand growth forecast by about 5%, to 5.6 million barrels a day.
Evidence of increasing demand for crude came from strong Chinese import data, released earlier Tuesday.
Crude oil into China, the largest importer of oil in the world, jumped 21% in March from a year earlier as refiners ramped up operations to cope with the recovery in demand in the world’s second-largest economy.
Added to this, the International Monetary Fund offered a more upbeat view on Tuesday on Asia’s economic outlook than six months ago, expecting the region’s economy to expand 7.6% this year, up from an 6.9% increase projected in October.
Attention will now turn to the latest U.S. supply data from the . U.S. These crude stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week for a third straight week, while distillate and gasoline inventories are expected to have grown.
America’s vaccination program has been very successful, with 36% of the U.S. population having received at least one dose and 22% being fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, as of Sunday.
That said, the United States reported an 8% rise in new cases of Covid-19 to 490,000 last week, the fourth week in a row that infections have increased, potentially setting back the time frame for the whole country to reopen and oil demand to return to normal.
