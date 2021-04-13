Credit Suisse still unloading Discovery shares after Archegos-related loss: CNBC By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Switzerland’s national flag flies below a logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich
(Reuters) – Credit Suisse (SIX:) Group AG is still unloading its positions in media company Discovery (NASDAQ:) Inc after losses relating to Archegos Capital Management, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing traders.
Archegos, a New York investment fund run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, collapsed last month when its debt-laden bets on media companies including ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:) unraveled.
