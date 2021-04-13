Coronavirus vaccine update: What is the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, what’s gone wrong and why has the US paused its rollout?

The US today recommended a “pause” in use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.

US health officials are looking into unusual clots in six women between the ages of 18 and 48, including one person who died.

We take a look at the important questions behind the J&J development, which has dealt another setback to the global vaccination campaign.

A US health worker prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus in New York. (Getty)

Did Australia plan to use the J&J vaccine?

No, Australia decided against the J&J vaccine because it is the same type as the AstraZeneca vaccine , which was recently declared in Australia as no longer recommended for people under 50.

What do you mean ‘the same type’ of vaccine?

It is an adenovirus vaccine. In short, an adenovirus vaccine is able to deliver genetic instructions to your body, which helps it learn how to fight a particular virus, such as COVID-19.

Leading COVID-19 vaccines, like Pfizer and Moderna, train the body to recognise the spike protein that coats the outer surface of the coronavirus.

But the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines use a cold virus, called an adenovirus, to carry the spike gene into the body. J&J uses a human adenovirus to create its vaccine while AstraZeneca uses a chimpanzee version.

One shot doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are prepared at a Los Angeles clinic. (Getty)

A chimpanzee version? Is this safe?

On Australia’s Department of Health website, it states the AstraZeneca vaccine uses a chimpanzee adenovirus vaccine vector. “This is a harmless, weakened adenovirus that usually causes the common cold in chimpanzees. It has been genetically changed so that it is impossible for it to grow in humans,” according to the government.

Then what is the other type of vaccine?

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use mRNA-based formulas, which are harder to manufacture. The mRNA-based vaccines must be kept much colder than adenovirus vaccines, which makes transport and storage more challenging.

What is the efficacy rate of the J&J vaccine?

Overall efficacy of the J&J vaccine is reported as 66 per cent globally and 72 per cent in the US. Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines are listed with a 95 per cent and 94 per cent efficacy rate, respectively. According to the WHO, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is 63 per cent effective.

What went wrong with J&J in the US?

The clots, which happened six to 13 days after vaccination in veins that drain blood from the brain, occurred together with low platelets, the fragments in blood that normally form clots. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the US, the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

How many shots is the J&J vaccine?

Unlike other vaccines, the J&J vaccine is a single-dose. It was hoped that people only needing one shot would help speed up the vaccination rollout.

How have J&J responded to the pause?