Cold front to bring damaging winds to several states

A vigorous cold front is expected to generate severe weather conditions for Australia’s south eastern states, with damaging winds set to blast New South Wales , Victoria and large parts of Tasmania today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned residents of these states to prepare for gale force winds throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

In NSW, damaging winds are forecast for the Alpine regions and Southern Tablelands, with Perisher already being whipped by gusts close to 80km per hour this morning.

The warning area extends over parts of the South Coast, Southern Tablelands, South West Slopes, Snowy Mountains and ACT.

For areas elevated higher than 1900 metres, winds averaging 70-80 km/h with peak gusts of 125 km/h or more may are expected this morning.

Rolling over into Wednesday, areas elevated between 1200 and 1900 metres are warned to expect damaging Winds averaging 60-70 km/h with peak gusts of 90 km/h or more.

Locations which may be affected include Braidwood, Goulburn, Cooma, Bredbo, Adaminaby and Nimmitabel.

Severe weather is also forecast to impact parts of Victoria with peak wind gusts up to 110km per hour across terrain above 300m in the warning area this morning.

Locations which may be affected include the Yarra Ranges, Mt Baw Baw, Mt Buller, Mt Hotham and Falls Creek.

The strongest gusts recorded to 4:30am this morning include 106 km/h at Mt Hotham at and 98 km/h at Mt Buller.

In Tasmania, the cold front will impact large parts of the state, with blustery westerly airflow expected to persist into the evening.

Warnings for damaging winds are in place for Western, Upper Derwent Valley, South East, North East, East Coast, North West Coast, Central North, Central Plateau and Midlands.

Winds are expected to ease below the warning threshold Wednesday evening, although it will remain gusty about the far south and the far northeast, into Thursday.

Locations which may be affected include Scottsdale, St Helens, Swansea, Bicheno, Orford, Strahan, Queenstown, New Norfolk, Bothwell, Hobart, Geeveston and Dover.

In South Australia, showers and cool conditions are forecast for most of the state with a strong wind warning for the South Central Coast, Upper South East Coast and Lower South East Coast.

Meanwhile, Western Australia is set for mostly sunny, cool-to-mild conditions in southwest. Clearing showers in the south and a late shower in the northwest. Mostly sunny, very warm conditions are slated for the state’s northeast.

