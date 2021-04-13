Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 per share for Coinbase Global Inc, projecting a value for the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange at $49.19 billion ahead of its landmark stock market debut on Wednesday.
The reference price is not an offering price for investors to purchase shares, but rather a benchmark for performance when the stock starts trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Wednesday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.