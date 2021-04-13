Cleveland IF Yu Chang received racist messages after error

Cleveland infielder Yu Chang revealed on Twitter that he had received racist messages from angry fans after his costly throwing error in Monday night’s loss to the White Sox.

Chang, who has played for Cleveland for stretches over the last three seasons, shared screenshots of three different accounts using anti-Asian insults against him. According to ESPN, two of the accounts appear to no longer exist, as they have likely been deleted after Chang called out their racist attacks.

“Exercise your freedom of speech in a right way, I accept all comments, positive or negative but DEFINITELY NOT RACIST ONES,” Chang wrote as the caption in a tweet. “Thank you all and love you all. #StopAsianHate.”