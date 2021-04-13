Christina Aguilera Reflects On Guilt From Child Stardom

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“You’re shamed if you don’t want to keep up.”

Christina Aguilera has been working since she was seven-years-old…and she’s apparently been keeping a diary for almost as long!


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

While hunkered down at home the pandemic, Christina discovered her collection of journals from the past 20 years — and it unearthed a lot of emotions about her career.

“I have this massive trunk of old diaries that I’ve literally kept from the past 20 years of my life. I was able to catch up on them and do some self-reflecting. It really forced me to be silent and take a look at myself,” Christina told Health.

“In some regard, I wasn’t happy with a lot of things, and it’s scary to face those feelings that, under normal circumstances, you don’t have time to face because everyone is going, going, going.”


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

“That grind is praised, but I think we’re all understanding that having moments to self-reflect and just breathe are crucial,” Christina said.

She added that since she’s been working since she was a child, “there’s a heavy amount of guilt” she feels when she’s not working.

“It’s been embedded in me since I was little — you’re shamed if you don’t want to keep up. As a child [entertainer], you’re all pitted against one another, and other children are all about that grind too. It’s a weird space to grow up in,” Christina noted.


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Christina says that she experienced “a lot of trauma” in her childhood but believes it “was just part of [her] path.”

“No matter what I’ve been through — successes, childhood trauma, hardships — I still have a fighting spirit. I never want to stop learning and growing to be the best person I can be,” Christina concluded.

Read all that Christina had to say here.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR