Christina Aguilera Reflects On Guilt From Child Stardom

“You’re shamed if you don’t want to keep up.”
Christina Aguilera has been working since she was seven-years-old…and she’s apparently been keeping a diary for almost as long!
While hunkered down at home the pandemic, Christina discovered her collection of journals from the past 20 years — and it unearthed a lot of emotions about her career.
“I have this massive trunk of old diaries that I’ve literally kept from the past 20 years of my life. I was able to catch up on them and do some self-reflecting. It really forced me to be silent and take a look at myself,” Christina told Health.
“In some regard, I wasn’t happy with a lot of things, and it’s scary to face those feelings that, under normal circumstances, you don’t have time to face because everyone is going, going, going.”
“That grind is praised, but I think we’re all understanding that having moments to self-reflect and just breathe are crucial,” Christina said.
She added that since she’s been working since she was a child, “there’s a heavy amount of guilt” she feels when she’s not working.
“It’s been embedded in me since I was little — you’re shamed if you don’t want to keep up. As a child [entertainer], you’re all pitted against one another, and other children are all about that grind too. It’s a weird space to grow up in,” Christina noted.
Christina says that she experienced “a lot of trauma” in her childhood but believes it “was just part of [her] path.”
“No matter what I’ve been through — successes, childhood trauma, hardships — I still have a fighting spirit. I never want to stop learning and growing to be the best person I can be,” Christina concluded.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!