Christian Siriano to Legalize Separation from Husband by Filing for Divorce

WENN/Derrick Salters

The ‘Project Runway’ star and fashion designer has reportedly submitted legal documents in New York City nearly three years after announcing his split from husband Brad Walsh.

AceShowbiz –

Christian Siriano has taken a step to make his separation from husband legal. Nearly three years after announcing that he and Brad Walsh had put an end to their two years of marriage, the “Project Runway” star finally filed for a divorce.

The 35-year-old fashion designer, per TMZ report, submitted the legal documents in New York on Tuesday, April 13. Since he and his 38-year-old musician husband have no child together, the issue is off the table.

The divorce filing came after Christian and Brad went public with their split in June 2018. The first to break the news was the singer-songwriter who wrote on Instagram Story, “Bit more than a month ago my husband and I separated.”

“I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I’m telling you myself,” the artist continued. “It’s nobody’s business and I don’t want to discuss, but that’s what’s up [shrugging emoji].”

Christian, meanwhile, confirmed the news via his representative. “I can confirm that they’re separated,” the rep said in a statement. “They were together for 11 years, love each other very much and request privacy at this time.”

Christian and Brad made their last public appearance as a couple in early May 2018 when attending a charity gala for the Bottomless Closet in New York, in which the former was honored. In late April the same year, they attended the Time 100 gala where the fashion mogul was again a guest of honor. His then-spouse shared pictures from the event on Twitter and called him “longtime hero and love.”

The former couple tied the knot on July 9, 2016 at their country house in Connecticut. Among guests at their wedding ceremony were makeup artist and “America’s Next Top Model” regular Jay Manuel, actress Alicia Silverstone, TV personality Kelly Osbourne and “Orange Is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks.