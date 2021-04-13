China’s March trade with United States, EU, other key economies

Article content

BEIJING — China’s exports grew at a

robust pace in March in yet another boost to the nation’s

economic recovery as global demand picks up amid progress in

worldwide COVID-19 vaccination, while import growth surged to

the highest in four years.

The data suggests the world’s second largest economy will

continue to gather momentum as it emerges from the COVID-19-led

slump in early 2020, though a lagging consumer rebound, a

resurgence in COVID-19 cases in many countries and Sino-U.S.

tensions have raised risks for the outlook.

Exports in dollar terms soared 30.6% in March from a year

earlier, but at a slower pace from a record 154.9% growth in

February. The analysts polled by Reuters have forecast a 35.5%

jump in shipments. Imports grew 38.1%.

Following is a breakdown of China’s exports and imports with

its biggest trade partners in March.

March Exports Imports Balan Exports +/- Imports +/- %

($ bln) ($ bln) ce ($ % y/y y/y

bln)

Japan 13.5 19.2 -5.7 7.6% 30.4%

South Korea 11.6 17.8 -6.2 20.9% 22.7%

Taiwan 6.1 21.3 -15.1 25.5% 40.6%

European 36.6 27.5 9.0 45.9% 33.8%

Union

USA 38.7 17.3 21.4 53.3% 74.8%

Australia 4.5 13.2 -8.7 23.1% 47.3%

ASEAN 37.7 33.1 4.6 14.4% 38.4%

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)