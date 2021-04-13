China central bank names U.S.-educated Li as deputy governor By Reuters



BEIJING (Reuters) – The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Tuesday said it appointed U.S.-educated economist Li Bo, until recently the vice mayor of the municipality of Chongqing, as a deputy governor.

Li, who is in his late 40s, worked at China’s central bank for 14 years until 2018, including nine in monetary policy departments. He will serve as one of seven deputies to governor Yi Gang.

After completing an undergraduate degree in international economics at Beijing’s Renmin University in 1992, Li spent seven years as a graduate student in the United States, including Stanford University where he earned an economics Ph.D., a resume posted on the PBOC’s website showed.