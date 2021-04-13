China and coronavirus top global security threats for US

The US Government’s annual assessment of worldwide threats, released on Tuesday (local time) ahead of congressional hearings expected to cover similar territory, charts a broad array of potential dangers anticipated by the intelligence community over the coming year.

Its grim assessment of diverse threats echoes in some ways the conclusions of a separate intelligence report from last week that examined likely global challenges, including related to the pandemic, over the next 20 years.

China’s growing military might is a major security threat to the US and its allies, a new report said. (AP)

Russia is likely to continue developing its military and cyber capabilities while also seeking “opportunities for pragmatic cooperation with Washington on its own terms.”

North Korea, meanwhile, remains committed to nuclear power and poses an increasing risk to the US and to the Asia Pacific region. Iran, too, presents a threat despite its weakening economy through both its conventional and unconventional military strategies, including its network of proxies.

The report raises concern over the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed nearly three million people worldwide, warning of the ways in which the recovery will “strain governments and societies.”

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic in developing countries such as Brazil has raised global tensions, the reports warned. (AP)

The pandemic has already disrupted crucial health services in certain areas of the world and will lead to continued health emergencies, and it has raised tensions as countries compete for advantage, according to the report.

The economic fallout in developing countries has been especially severe, with food insecurity worldwide at its highest point in more than a decade, intelligence officials say.

“No country has been completely spared, and even when a vaccine is widely distributed globally, the economic and political aftershocks will be felt for years,” the report says.

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are expected to contribute over the next year to “humanitarian and economic crises, political unrest, and geopolitical competition”.

This year’s report was released against the backdrop of national security emergencies that have captured the government’s attention and resources. Two major cyber breaches, one by suspected Russian hackers targeting US federal agencies and the other affecting Microsoft Exchange email software, have exposed vulnerabilities in the public and private sectors’ cyber defences. And the deadly January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol laid bare the threat posed by violent extremists in the US.

Hackers from North Korea are among the biggest cybersecurity threats to the US and its allies;. (AP)

The report sees four foreign adversaries — Russia, China, Iran and North Korea — as posing the greatest cybersecurity concerns. China is capable of cyber operations that at minimum can cause temporary and local disruptions to critical infrastructure in the US while Russia “almost certainly considers cyber attacks an acceptable option to deter adversaries, control escalation, and prosecute conflicts,” according to the document.

Inside the US, domestic extremists motivated by feelings of white racial superiority and anti-government grievances pose an elevated threat to the US, the report says.

“Violent extremists who promote the superiority of the white race have been responsible for at least 26 lethal attacks that killed more than 141 people and for dozens of disrupted plots in the West since 2015,” according to the document.

