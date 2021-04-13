Century-old shipwreck re-emerges after rough surf

A century-old shipwreck has been exposed on a NSW North Coast beach after rough seas in recent days.

The 39-metre vessel, named Buster, is fully visible for the first time in years after wind and heavy seas washed away the sand on Woolgoolga Beach, north of Coffs Harbour.

The ship’s well-persevered jumble of wooden limbs is now fully explorable after being buried beneath sand and water for more than 120 years.

A century-old shipwreck on a beach on the NSW North Coast has been exposed by heavy seas. (Supplied/NBN)

Visitors have been warned not to remove parts of the ship from the wreck. (Supplied/NBN)

The wreck has already become a popular tourist attraction for families enjoying school holidays in the area with warnings from the council not to take parts of the ship away.

Buster was driven ashore by a violent storm at the mouth of Woolgoolga Lake in 1893.