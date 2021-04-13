Cardinals sign James Conner to one-year deal

Conner earned a much-publicized victory over Hodgkin’s lymphoma while at the University of Pittsburgh and has played only for the Pittsburgh Steelers during his pro career to this point. Pittsburgh selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The ball-carrier, who turns 26 years old next month, earned his only Pro Bowl nod in 2018 and has been slowed by multiple injury setbacks since entering the league.

Pittsburgh officially allowed him to hit free agency when the new NFL year opened last month.

Conner rushed for 721 yards with six touchdowns and recorded 35 receptions for 215 yards across 13 regular-season appearances with the Steelers in 2020. He’ll now be tasked with sharing the Arizona backfield with Chase Edmonds after Kenyan Drake signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Conner reportedly underwent surgery to repair a toe injury he suffered this offseason but had a physical with the Cardinals on Monday and is expected to be fully recovered by June.