Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.408867 by 10:27 (14:27 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 10.29% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 26.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $44.628652B, or 2.06% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $43.940050B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.283105 to $1.408944 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 7.42%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.766722B or 2.82% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.1601 to $1.4089 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 5.07% from its all-time high of $1.48 set on February 27.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $62,872.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.96% on the day.

was trading at $2,243.38 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.31%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,173.757802B or 54.22% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $258.871743B or 11.96% of the total cryptocurrency market value.