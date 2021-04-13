Brooklyn Decker Has The Same Birthday As Her Mom AND Grandma

You guys know Brooklyn Decker. She’s an actress and model, and she’s married to tennis player Andy Roddick.
Her birthday was yesterday, April 12.
And she just informed us that her mom and her grandma ALSO HAVE THE SAME BIRTHDAY.
Like, they were all born on April 12, but obvi different years.
And yes, they’re also making this face with their tongue’s out.
But back to the birthday thing. HOW DID THAT HAPPEN??????????
It would be nuts and surprising if just she and her mom had the same birthday. But for literally three generations to be born on the exact same day is honestly mind boggling!!!!!
So yeah, I agree with Brooklyn. It IS interesting. That’s all. BYE.
