Broncos, Seahawks boycott offseason programs

The NFL has made it clear that it wants in-person offseason activities to be the name of the game this spring and summer after going all virtual last offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In turn, the NFL Players Association has pushed back against this idea while continuing to cite concerns over the ongoing pandemic.

Two teams have now taken action in this regard. It could also create some major issues between one of the most powerful unions in the United States and the powers that be within the NFL’s league office in New York City.

In what were seemingly joint statements on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks announced that their players would not attend organized team activities this offseason. Both announcements came via the NFLPA.