Brittany Higgins announces forthcoming memoir

The book will be published by Penguin Random House next year.

“This book will shine a light on the toxic workplace culture inside the corridors of power and provide a firsthand account of what it was like surviving a media storm that turned into a movement,” Ms Higgins said in a statement.

“I’m proud to commit half of the royalties for each book sold to the Canberra Rape Crisis Centre who were a lifeline for me in the wake of my sexual assault.”

The book is currently untitled.

Ms Higgins has alleged she was taken into the office of her then-boss Linda Reynolds by an unnamed staffer and raped after an event.

Penguin Random House Australia CEO Julia Burland said the publisher was “proud” to stand by her side.

“I was moved and angered by Brittany’s story,” she said.