‘Bridgerton’ Gets Early Renewal for Season 3 and 4

The Netflix Regency drama series has been picked up for two more seasons by the streaming giant even while the second installment is still in production.

Netflix has agreed a deal with Shonda Rhimes for two more seasons of hit show “Bridgerton“.

The streaming giant has signed up for a third and fourth season of the period drama from executive producer Rhimes while its second season is currently still in production, according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter.

Renewal for seasons 3 and 4 follows a hugely successful debut which saw the show break the streamers viewing record and the departure of season 1 leading man Rege-Jean Page.

“This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy (Beers) and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience,” Rhimes said in a statement obtained by the publication.

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come,” Bela Bajaria, VP of global TV at Netflix, added in a statement from the streaming giant.

The second season of the Regency drama is expected to be based on Quinn’s novel “The Viscount Who Loved Me“, and will chronicle a new romance story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s search for love.

However, fans were disappointed to see the departure of British star Page who had originally signed on to the series with a one-year deal to play male lead Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.