Brazil Central Bank Chief Says Energy Prices Hit Core Inflation

(Bloomberg) — Brazil’s central bank began tightening monetary policy last month after a spike in commodity and energy prices started to have an impact on core inflation, according to its President Roberto Campos Neto.

“We understand that this process had some contamination in the core inflation numbers,” Campos Neto, 51, said in a Bloomberg TV interview late on Tuesday. “We keep vigilant on how this process is developing.”

Brazil’s central bank is trying to put a lid on rising inflation without suffocating the recovery of Latin America’s largest economy. It’s an especially delicate balance to strike as the nation reels from one of the world’s worst Covid death tolls and partial lockdowns. At the same time, investors are fretting over faster spending and populist inclinations of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Campos Neto’s ability to balance both challenges could define his career at the helm of the monetary authority. Since taking over the post in 2019, the former Banco Santander SA executive oversaw deep cuts to borrowing costs aimed at propelling Brazil out of a virus-driven downturn.

But with annual inflation currently at a four-year high of 6.10%, well above this year’s 3.75% target, concern has shifted to the eroding purchasing power of everyday citizens. In March, policy makers raised rates by 0.75 percentage point, the most in a decade, and signaled another hike of the same magnitude is coming in May, taking the Selic rate to 3.5%.