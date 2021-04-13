Bills, Sabres to allow full capacity, fans must be vaccinated

The Buffalo Bills and Sabres plan to have full attendance at home games in the fall, though you will only be able to attend if you can provide proof that you have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Our goal is to have a 100 percent full house for the Bills and the Sabres, starting in the fall,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced via video conference.

Poloncarz said that while individuals can make their own choice about getting vaccinated, to ensure that as many fans as possible can attend safely, vaccination will be required. This will make it so mass testing is not required for fans, which will make the entire game-day experience feel more normal and enjoyable.

On Twitter, he said that fans can apply for an Excelsior Pass, which will show that they have been fully vaccinated and is already being used by the New York state health department.