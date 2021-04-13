Baseball Players of the Week

Photo: Phil Ellsworth | ESPN Images

SEC Baseball Weekly Honors – April 12, 2021

Player of the Week: Connor Tate, Georgia

Georgia’s Connor Tate led the SEC last weekend with a 1.500 Slugging percentage, and he hit .583 against one of the nation’s top-ranked pitching staffs in leading the Bulldogs to a road series win over No. 1 Vanderbilt, its first over a top-ranked team since 1993. Tate went 7-for-12 with two doubles, three home runs, six RBI, six runs scored and two walks in the series. He went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, a walk and 3 RBI in the first game of the series and added three more hits, including a home run and a double, and 3 RBI in the series finale.

Pitcher of the Week: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia

Georgia’s Jonathan Cannon tossed a career-high 7.0 shutout innings with nine strikeouts and no walks to help the Bulldogs clinch an SEC road series over No. 1 Vanderbilt Saturday. He limited the SEC’s top-ranked hitting team, which was second in the nation in slugging percentage, to just five singles in throwing 110 pitches (75 for strikes). In the fifth inning, the Commodores put runners at second and third with one out and Cannon came back with strikeouts of the No. 1 and 2 hitters in the lineup.

Newcomer of the Week: Kamren James, Mississippi State

Mississippi State’s Kamren James led the Bulldogs with a .467 average on the week, reached base in all four games and drove in at least one run in all four games. He posted multi-hit games in all three games of the series at Auburn and was on base in 10 of 16 plate appearances on the weekend, helping Mississippi State to a three-game sweep. In the series finale, he was on base in five of six plate appearances, including twice in the first inning. He scored four runs and drove in one RBI in State’s biggest offensive game of the season.

Co-Freshman of the Week: Jordan Thompson, LSU

LSU’s Jordan Thompson led the SEC in batting and on-base percentage over the weekend, helping LSU to a series win at Kentucky. Thompson hitting .600 (9-for-15) last week with one triple, three RBI and six runs scored in four games. In the Tigers’ series win at Kentucky, Thompson hit .667 (8-for-12) with one triple, two RBI and three runs scored. His two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth inning Saturday at Kentucky gave LSU a vital insurance run in the Tigers’ 8-6 win.

Co-Freshman of the Week: Cayden Wallace, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Cayden Wallace slugged his way through the road trip to Ole Miss, launching his team-leading eighth homer of the year and driving in a team-high six RBI on the weekend. Wallace had at least one hit in all three games of the series and collected multiple RBI in two of the three contests. He swatted a three-run homer in the third inning of Sunday’s 18-14 series finale win, helping the Razorbacks win a series in Oxford for the first time since 2010 and take sole ownership of first place in the SEC West.