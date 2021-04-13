Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.04% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.04%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Zip Co Ltd (ASX:), which rose 16.95% or 1.41 points to trade at 9.73 at the close. Meanwhile, Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:) added 10.53% or 0.320 points to end at 3.360 and AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.36% or 0.91 points to 15.21 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perenti Global Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.05% or 0.045 points to trade at 1.065 at the close. Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.12% or 0.56 points to end at 17.40 and Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.63% or 0.045 points to 1.665.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 704 to 593 and 407 ended unchanged.

Shares in Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; down 3.12% or 0.56 to 17.40. Shares in AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; up 6.36% or 0.91 to 15.21.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 19.53% to 10.183 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.33% or 5.75 to $1726.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.50% or 0.30 to hit $60.00 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.58% or 0.37 to trade at $63.65 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.18% to 0.7608, while AUD/JPY fell 0.20% to 83.19.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 92.140.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR