Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.04% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.04%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Zip Co Ltd (ASX:), which rose 16.95% or 1.41 points to trade at 9.73 at the close. Meanwhile, Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:) added 10.53% or 0.320 points to end at 3.360 and AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.36% or 0.91 points to 15.21 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perenti Global Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.05% or 0.045 points to trade at 1.065 at the close. Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.12% or 0.56 points to end at 17.40 and Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.63% or 0.045 points to 1.665.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 704 to 593 and 407 ended unchanged.

Shares in Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; down 3.12% or 0.56 to 17.40. Shares in AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:) rose to 5-year highs; up 6.36% or 0.91 to 15.21.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 19.53% to 10.183 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.33% or 5.75 to $1726.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.50% or 0.30 to hit $60.00 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.58% or 0.37 to trade at $63.65 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.18% to 0.7608, while AUD/JPY fell 0.20% to 83.19.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 92.140.