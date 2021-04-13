Australia records second AstraZeneca vaccine-linked blood clotting case

Australia has recorded its second case of blood clotting likely linked to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

A Western Australian woman in her 40s suffered the rare reaction after receiving the shot recently.

The woman is in hospital receiving treatment and is in a stable condition.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) confirmed the medical event was linked to the AstraZeneca dose.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recently issued updated advice recommending that the AstraZeneca jab be reserved for those over the age of 50, due to a rare but serious side effect of a blood clotting disorder.

Australians under 50 can still elect to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine if they chose, with experts noting the risk remained remote.

Leading Australian epidemiologist Professor Nancy Baxter said on the weekend the risk was lower compared to potential adverse reactions to other medications.

“It’s uncommon – about 1 in 100,000 to one in 200,000 people – meaning that 99,999 people who get the AstraZeneca vaccine do not have a problem,” she said.

Around one-quarter of those who develop the blood clotting reaction will die.

The European Medicines Agency is conducting reviews into both the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines following cases of blood clots.