Australia Post backbone defends ousted CEO

The licensed franchise owners of Australia Post have gone in to bat for ousted CEO Christine Holgate, describing her as a “once in a lifetime leader”.

Angela Cramp, Executive Director of Licensed Post Office Group (LPOG), appeared on Today to support Ms Holgate’s claims of bullying and harassment.

Licensed Post Offices or LPOs make up two-thirds of the national postal outlet network and are franchised owned.

LPOG Executive Director Angela Cramp. (Today)

“Licensees have known what Christine Holgate is like. That’s why we did not accept this,” Ms Cramp told Today.

“We’ve been in denial since it began because we know how fantastic she is. She is a once in a lifetime leader and we had to do something about this.”

Ms Cramp said the signing of the Bank At Post contract – for which the executives were originally rewarded with the four $5000 Cartier watches – was critical to helping LPOs.

Christine Holgate takes her seat at the start of a hearing on Australia Post at Parliament House in Canberra yesterday. (Alex Ellinghausen/Sydney Morning Herald)

So important was the contract to franchisees that LPOs would chip in $7.50 each to purchase a second round of Cartier watches if it were to be re-signed.

“I can tell you, if those executives go back and get the Bank At Post contract resigned, licensees will take $7.50 out of their wallets and buy the second round of Cartier watches, unless Cartier wants to give us the watches themselves,” Ms Cramp said.

“They have certainly done well out of this.”

Ms Cramp said franchisees were “horrified” to witness how Ms Holgate was treated, telling Today her group repeatedly wrote to politicians to end the harassment.

“You go down to the pub and you say to anyone in the pub, ‘I’ll give you a Cartier watch if you go and get me $220 million for my business'”, Ms Cramp said.