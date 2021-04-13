Auburn holds ASU scoreless en route to victory

Auburn Athletics

Photo: Auburn Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. – Behind a two-hit performance in the circle from Maddie Penta and KK Dismukes, Auburn softball (22-12) shut out Alabama State (9-23) for a 5-0 victory Tuesday night in the final nonconference contest at Jane B. Moore Field this season.

After adjusting their timing at the plate, the Tiger batters knocked seven hits including two for extra bases to put up five runs. Maia Engelkes came up big for Auburn yet again in a pinch-hit appearance, slugging an RBI double to put the Tigers on the board. Lindsey Garcia slugged her third home run of the season and her second in the last two games.

Kelsey Schmidt and Abby Tissier both put up multi-hit efforts at the plate with a pair of singles each. The duo combined for four of Auburn’s seven hits.

“Our pitchers only walked two and we had some timely hits, which was good,” said head coach Mickey Dean. “We struggled early on to adjust to the speed difference, but we adjusted and ended up putting a run on the board in every inning from the third inning on except one.”

After two innings of hitless softball, Tissier recorded the first hit of the game in the bottom of the third with a one-out single up the middle. Engelkes drove in pinch runner Kaylee Horton with a double off the wall in right center to turn over the lineup. Makenna Dowell ripped a single to right field allowing Engelkes to score from second and extend the lead to 2-0.

Schmidt and Tissier would lead off the fifth with back-to-back singles before moving into scoring position off an Engelkes’ bunt. Dowell would pick up her second RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly to left.

Garcia extended the Tiger lead to 4-0 with a solo home run to left field in the sixth. After Justus Perry drew a walk, pinch runner Carlee McCondichie would swipe second and advanced all the way to home off an Alabama State error on a throw to third sailed into the dugout.

Penta earned the start in the circle, holding the Lady Hornets to two hits over six innings of work. Penta issued one walk and turned in her third double-digit strikeout effort with 11. She improved to 7-6 on the season. Dismukes tossed the final inning to combine for the shutout victory. Dismukes issued a walk but struck out two in the relief appearance.

TIGER TRACKS

Maddie Penta has struck out at least 10 batters in three appearances this season. She is just 10 strikeouts away from becoming the sixth Auburn freshman in program history to record 100 strikeouts in a season.

Lindsey Garcia slugged her third home run of the season and her career. She has now knocked a home run in back-to-back games.

Makenna Dowell recorded her fourth multi-RBI game of the season and the 11th of her career.

Kelsey Schmidt matched her career high with two hits for her second multi-hit game of the season.

Abby Tissier set a career high with two hits for the first multi-hit performance of her career.

ON DECK

It is a quick turnaround for the Tigers as they compete Wednesday in another nonconference contest. Auburn will trek to Atlanta, Ga., to take on Georgia State. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.