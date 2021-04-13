Asian Stocks Up, but Focus Remains on Inflation By Investing.com



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up Wednesday morning, with investors brushing off a higher-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation to focus on the global economic recovery from COVID-19.

China’s inched up 0.01% by 11:12 PM ET (3:12 AM GMT) and the jumped 1.36%. Wednesday’s March trade data, including , and the , continued to give Chinese shares a boost. Further data, including , and , is due on Friday.

Credit markets are monitoring a sharp selloff in China Huarong Asset Management Co. Ltd. (HK:), one of the country’s largest distressed debt managers. The selloff triggered concerns that other heavily leveraged borrowers could also stumble.

Hong Kong’s rose 0.96%.

Japan’s was down 0.45%, amid concerns a slower-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine rollout will limit activity. Data on Japanese core machinery orders, released earlier in the day, also disappointed. February’s core machinery orders contracted 7.1% , against the 2.3% growth in forecasts prepared by Investing.com and January’s 1.5% growth. Orders contracted 8.5% .

South Korea’s inched up 0.01% and in Australia, the rose 0.32%.

In the U.S., data released on Tuesday said that the rose 0.3% month-on-month in March, against the 0.2% growth in forecasts and February’s 0.1% growth. The grew 0.6% month-on-month.

The higher-than-expected numbers seemed to have little impact, however, given that the distortions surrounding the slump in price pressures in 2020. Some investors also remained confident that recovery will continue as central banks and government spending continue to provide support.

“A lot of growth and inflation has already been priced into the market… it’s almost as if you need to exceed those expectations in order to see a more pronounced reaction from markets,” John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist Emily Roland told Bloomberg.

Investors also continue to monitor U.S. Treasury yields, which extended gains following a successful auction of 30-year bonds as fears that poor demand could spark another bout of volatility were assuaged.

However, runaway inflation, along with higher borrowing costs and taxes, replaced COVID-19 as the top concern for global fund managers, according to the latest Bank of America Corp (NYSE:). survey.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at an Economic Club of Washington event later in the day when the central bank will also release its .

Meanwhile, in a blow to the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA the use of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) vaccine on Tuesday. The pause comes after six women who received it developed a rare and severe form of blood clotting and is expected to last for a few days.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin reached a record high and the Nasdaq set a reference price of $250 for the direct listing of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. that starts trading later in the day.