Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Reportedly Back On After Spotted Together 2 Months Post-Split

WENN/Avalon/Instar

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ alum has reportedly forgiven her ex-boyfriend ‘over their heated argument that happened a month ago’ as the rapper is said to intend to ‘make it right’ with the actress.

AceShowbiz –

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy may be giving their romance another shot, two months after calling it quits. The former lovers have sparked reconciliation speculation after they were spotted together over the weekend.

On Sunday, April 11, the actress and the rapper were photographed in his car on their way for a dinner date in Los Angeles. The “Me, Myself & I” hitmaker was behind the wheel of his Ferrari while the “Pretty Little Liars” alum sat in the passenger seat next to him.

Ashley and G-Eazy’s rendezvous wasn’t only limited to their dinner date as they reportedly spent the weekend together at her place. A source says the exes also visited friends and went for a ride in his convertible Ferrari in the Los Angeles area, before reportedly coming back to her house.

For the occasion, the 31-year-old blonde beauty sported a black top with jeans and sneakers as she held a sweater. She also carried a black bag while accessorizing with glasses. As for the singer, he also cut a casual look in a denim jacket over a tie-dye top and khaki pants.

According to E! News, the pair’s outing that day wasn’t just a one-time thing. A source claimed to be close to both stars tells the site that they have officially reconciled as they have moved past their big argument that led to their breakup a couple of months ago.

“Ashley forgave G and they got over their heated argument that happened a month ago,” the source explains. “Ashley and G are both obsessed with each other and have a lot of fun together.” It was the “No Limit” spitter who reportedly initiated the reconciliation talk as he reached out to her because he “wanted to make it right” with his ex.

They have since allegedly been spending “a lot of time together” in the last two weeks to get back on track. “They want to make it work,” the source adds. “Everything has blown over and they are on good terms now.”

However, ET’s source begs to differ. In contrary to the other source’s claims, the second source says “right now there is nothing romantic going on” between Ashley and G-Eazy and that their relationship is now strictly professional.

“At this time, there’s nothing left between him and Ashley romantically speaking,” the source says, though noting that “there are no hard feelings on either end now that the dust from their break up has settled, but they’re not rushing to get back together and aren’t talking about getting back together for now.”

Ashley and G-Eazy are both involved in the making of upcoming pandemic slasher film “18 & Over” and the source spills that “things are definitely better and more cordial” between the two, who still have “respect and love” for each other.

Another source backs these claims, saying, “G-Eazy has been dating around and enjoying being single. Him and Ashley aren’t hooking up, back together, or exclusive, but they have reconnected and are talking. He is playing the field, but having Ashley in his life is important to him and he hasn’t been talking about their relationship with a lot of friends and is trying to protect it.”