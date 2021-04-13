Arthur D. Little Acquires MAG to Expand Media & Telecoms Practice in the US and Globally

Article content

BOSTON — Global management consultancy Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced it has acquired MAG, a US-based management consultancy focused on the convergence of media, technology, and wireless. The deal expands ADL’s global Telecommunications, Information Technology, Media, and Electronics (TIME) Practice and brings additional senior-level expertise to the firm’s growing presence in the US and abroad.

Founded by media and telecoms veterans Shahid Khan, Mark Rowland, George Yun and Fred Boxa, MAG is built around a senior team of seasoned, highly regarded industry experts. The firm brings with it a history of end-to-end engagements spanning from strategy through execution, with a strong reputation for delivering impactful results to some of the world’s leading media brands and communications companies. The team’s expertise addresses critical concerns in the media marketplace through solutions focused on networks and technologies, content and media, and the future of operations.

“The acquisition of MAG is an exciting addition to ADL’s continued expansion in the US market and beyond,” said Craig Wylie, Managing Partner of ADL US. “It follows ADL’s recent partner-level hires in the US Travel and Transportation, and Energy sectors.”