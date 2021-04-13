Ana de Armas Spotted Out and About With Mystery Man Three Months After Ben Affleck Split

WENN/Instar/Adriana M. Barraza

While walking her dog Elvis in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, the Marta Cabrera depicter in ‘Knives Out’ and her companion set aside time to stop for coffee.

AceShowbiz –

Ana de Armas might have found herself a new love. Around three months after she reportedly called it quits with Ben Affleck, the Marta Cabrera depicter in “Knives Out” was spotted out and about with a mystery man in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.

In a clip obtained by Page Six on Monday, April 11, the 32-year-old beauty was caught on camera walking her dog Elvis with her companion, who also brought his puppy. A picture published by the outlet, meanwhile, showed the pair looking at his phone when they stopped for coffee.

For the outing, the “Deep Water” actress opted to go with black ensemble from head to toe. She completed her look with matching sunglasses and colorful face mask hanging on her chest. As for the muscular guy, he sported a gray T-shirt, matching jacket, sweatpants, sneakers and baseball cap.

<br />

The strolling came after Ana split from Ben in mid-January. A source told PEOPLE that they ended their romance over the phone. Another source claimed that the “Blade Runner 2049” star was the one who broke it off, reasoning that she “doesn’t want to be Los Angeles-based and [the actor] obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

“This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives and there is deep love and respect there,” the insider further noted. “Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

Despite the breakup, the former couple was reported to remain friends with each other by keeping regular contact. “[Their] friendship has not ended,” PEOPLE quoted a source as saying. “They still talk regularly.”

Later in March, Ana was rumored to have reconciled with Ben after donning half of a heart necklace she last wore when dating him. However, she was quick to shut down the speculations by sharing several “no,” “nope,” and “I don’t think so” GIFs on social media.