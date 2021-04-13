Alleged road rage turns violent on major Sydney road

An altercation between two drivers turned violent during an alleged road rage incident on one of Sydney ‘s busiest motorways.

Dash cam video posted online shows the dramatic brawl that allegedly took place during morning traffic on Windsor Road.

In the video, a red Honda can be seen rushing past with a ute in quick pursuit.

After weaving between traffic, the two vehicles appearing to play cat-and-mouse, with the Honda driver abruptly braking, causing the ute to follow suit.

The altercation erupted after the Honda and ute slowed in traffic. (Dash cam Australia/Facebook)

As the passenger of the ute opens his door, the Honda driver zips off. Heavy traffic slowing them both with.

Once stationary, the driver of the Honda flings open his car door and rushes the ute, appearing to thrash at and into the passenger side window.

The driver of the ute races around to confront the man, pushing him slightly backwards and into the Honda. The men appear to have words with each other, before the ute’s passenger steps out.

The drivers of the Honda and the ute clashed, with punches thrown. (Dash cam Australia/Facebook)

Frantic punches are thrown, with the ute passenger stumbling backwards to gain metres on the driver and coming dangerously close to a flowing lane of traffic.

The ute driver steps in between the pair, guiding the Honda driver back to his car, and returns to his ute as does the passenger.

Despite appearing to sit back into his car to drive off, the Honda driver again flings his door open and wildly swings through the window at the ute passenger.

The ute driver rushes back to block the Honda driver who soon takes a couple of hits.

The occupants of a third vehicle race across traffic to intervene. (Dash cam Australia/Facebook)

As the punches become more wild, a third vehicle – a work truck – stops suddenly. A group of men exit and attempt to intervene.

After calm is somewhat restored, the Honda driver jumps back into his car and drives off. The ute driver waits a beat before also taking off.