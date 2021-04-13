Air France-KLM prices capital hike at 4.84 euros per share By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The first Air France airliner’s Airbus A350 prepares to take off after a ceremony at the aircraft builder’s headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France

PARIS (Reuters) – Air France-KLM on Tuesday launched a capital hike at 4.84 euros ($5.76) per share as part of a 4 billion-euro recapitalisation to shore up its finances amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The airline said in a statement it could raise up to 1.036 billion euros if demand was sufficient to exercise an option to increase the size of the rights issue.

It added that the subscription pricing amounted to an 8.85% discount to Monday’s closing price.

Shares of the Franco-Dutch company were down 4.33% at 5.08 euros at 0810 GMT, the worst performer on France’s French SBF 120 index.

Air France-KLM said on Monday it will expand its partnership with China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:), as the Chinese carrier committed to subscribe to the issue. It will hold less than 10% of the firm’s capital.

The French state will cover as much as two-thirds of capital increase.

($1 = 0.8404 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR