A shocker; NYSE gets in on the NFT craze By BTC Peers



A shocker; NYSE gets in on the NFT craze



No one would have envisaged the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) would get in on the non-fungible token fad but here we are.

A few hours ago, arguably one of the biggest stock exchanges in the world, the NYSE announced via a series of tweets that it would be releasing an array of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a bid to commemorate the first trade of a few companies, with more to follow.