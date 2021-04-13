A shocker; NYSE gets in on the NFT craze By BTC Peers

A shocker; NYSE gets in on the NFT craze
No one would have envisaged the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) would get in on the non-fungible token fad but here we are.
A few hours ago, arguably one of the biggest stock exchanges in the world, the NYSE announced via a series of tweets that it would be releasing an array of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a bid to commemorate the first trade of a few companies, with more to follow.
1/6: It’s a major milestone when a company lists on the NYSE and begins trading for the first time. Today, we’re celebrating that moment by launching NYSE First Trade NFTs. https://t.co/jyZjzESP7PWhy are we doing this?
