40K investors rush to buy RLY despite price pump By Cointelegraph

CoinList ‘Rally’: 40K investors rush to buy RLY despite price pump
Social token platform Rally has completed its first “liquid token sale” on crypto asset issuance platform CoinList, with 40,000 investors snapping up RLY tokens for $0.60 each between April 1 and April 4.
The sale saw tokens distributed to investors at a set price despite RLY trading on exchanges since October, 2020. Token pricing was determined by a 20-day trailing average from March 11, 2021 to March 30, 2021 minus a 30% markdown to compensate for the RLY being locked up for 12-month a linear release.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.