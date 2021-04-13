40K investors rush to buy RLY despite price pump By Cointelegraph

CoinList ‘Rally’: 40K investors rush to buy RLY despite price pump

Social token platform Rally has completed its first “liquid token sale” on crypto asset issuance platform CoinList, with 40,000 investors snapping up RLY tokens for $0.60 each between April 1 and April 4.

The sale saw tokens distributed to investors at a set price despite RLY trading on exchanges since October, 2020. Token pricing was determined by a 20-day trailing average from March 11, 2021 to March 30, 2021 minus a 30% markdown to compensate for the RLY being locked up for 12-month a linear release.

RLY/USD: CoinGecko